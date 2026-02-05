AdvertisementAdvert.
    Cardano Creator Calls on ADA Community Amid $1.05 Billion Crypto Bloodbath

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 5/02/2026 - 16:11
    Charles Hoskinson wants the ADA community to assemble as the ecosystem's very own AI will now decide which projects deserve attention with meme coin, NFT and cultural projects all welcome.
    Cardano Creator Calls on ADA Community Amid $1.05 Billion Crypto Bloodbath
    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson remains a relentless crypto developer first, despite crypto itself getting destroyed in an epic $1.05 billion bloodbath on the derivatives market.

    Thus, his latest public call brought something intriguing to the space, and this time it is not about hard forks or workshopping it at some exotic point on the globe. Instead, Hoskinson is dispatching "Logan the Exit Liquidity Lobster" which, if you missed the narrative, is an AI-powered Moltbook personality.

    For what? To evaluate and potentially invest in Cardano-based meme coins, NFTs and culture-driven dApps.

    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Officially Decouples From Bitcoin Amid $850 Million Bloodbath, Ripple's Main Japanese Ally to Launch Own Blockchain, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes 26% Discount Thanks to Bear Market

    What is Logan, and how can it help Cardano?

    Logan is not just a passive aggregator, as was figured out previously. Thanks to newly integrated Lace wallet functionality, the AI agent will now actively choose which projects to "take a position in" — a move that injects a speculative edge into what was initially a content bot, but for ADA ecosystem tokens exclusively.

    If the name did not give it away, Logan is part mascot, part market participant, and possibly Cardano’s weirdest form of on-chain exposure yet.

    Source: Charles Hoskinson

    Hoskinson’s effort to embed Logan with deeper protocol awareness — via API hooks, token tracking and analytics functionality — signals a pivot toward automation and ecosystem indexing. If successful, Logan could become a real-time Cardano-native oracle, combining market instincts with developer integration data.

    Cardano and AI

    Developers are responding. NFT project founders, meme coin creators and Cardano infrastructure devs are piling into Hoskinson’s replies, some already submitting integration forms. Patrick Tobler, founder of NFT platform NMKR, claims he has already sent in an email, eager to have Logan onboard.

    As covered in Hoskinson’s recent AllInCrypto appearance, Cardano (ADA) is racing to reconcile its research-first design ethos with real-world utility, including major security updates for Logan. These updates aim to harden the AI’s attack surface and, first of all, this is being done because of growing fears of quantum threats targeting digital assets.

    Whether Logan becomes the ecosystem’s first meme-VC or just a glorified bot remains to be seen — but Hoskinson's method of assembling its builders is anything but boring.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
