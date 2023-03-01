Cardano (ADA) Price Slip Deepens, Here Are Likely Beneficiaries of This Trend

Wed, 03/01/2023 - 15:27
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cardano addresses in loss mount, but turnaround will benefit many
Cardano (ADA) Price Slip Deepens, Here Are Likely Beneficiaries of This Trend
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

It has been a mildly bearish day for Cardano (ADA), with a trend now complementing the weekly fall at the time of writing. The seventh largest cryptocurrency is priced on spot exchanges at $0.362, down 0.62% from the past 24 hours and by 6.24% in the trailing seven-day period.

The reasons for the fall of Cardano remain an enigma, but it highlights the general bearish sentiment on the market at this time. As it stands, on-chain data from IntoThe Block show that the 3.35 million addresses on the Cardano protocol are now in loss at the moment. These addresses slipped into losses at an average price of $0.3590.

Cardano In and Out of Money Chart
Image Source: IntoTheBlock

While this address in loss remains the largest on-chain at the moment, those in money are still pegged at a little more than 814,000, while those without losses or gains are pegged at 206,000.

The Cardano price trend is not billed to remain bearish for long, and when the shift is recorded, the majority of the addresses in loss will become the biggest beneficiary in the long term.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Leads in Development Activity as Big Valentine Upgrade Nears: Details

Fueling projected Cardano growth

The Cardano network is a high-growth protocol that is committed to the decentralized advancement of its ecosystem. The protocol builder, Input Output Global (IOG), highlighted the network's advancement in the month of February, a showcase of how much growth was recorded in that time frame.

Among the top upgrades recorded is the Feb. 14-themed Valentine (SECP) upgrade that went live on mainnet, commemorating "the love of DApps." The upgrade includes support for Plutus SECP cryptographic primitives and is also designed to bolster interoperability among smart contracts operating in the space.

It is worthy of note that Cardano remains the top blockchain protocol in terms of developer activity, and the fruits of the developer's labor might start showing forth in the near term.

#Cardano
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image FLOKI Futures Now Offered by Huobi as Dogecoin Rival Makes It to Top 100
03/01/2023 - 15:12
FLOKI Futures Now Offered by Huobi as Dogecoin Rival Makes It to Top 100
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details
03/01/2023 - 14:48
Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source
03/01/2023 - 14:31
Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Cardano (ADA) Price Slip Deepens, Here Are Likely Beneficiaries of This Trend
Cardano (ADA) Price Slip Deepens, Here Are Likely Beneficiaries of This Trend
FLOKI Futures Now Offered by Huobi as Dogecoin Rival Makes It to Top 100
FLOKI Futures Now Offered by Huobi as Dogecoin Rival Makes It to Top 100
Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details
Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details
Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source
Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source
These Unobvious Protocols Might Benefit from Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Upgrade
These Unobvious Protocols Might Benefit from Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Upgrade
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts World Economy Collapse: Details
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts World Economy Collapse: Details
Ethereum (ETH) Core Developer Reports Bug on Recent Sepolia Hard Fork: Details
Ethereum (ETH) Core Developer Reports Bug on Recent Sepolia Hard Fork: Details
Optimism (OP) up 16%, Here Are 2 Key Factors Fueling Its Bullish Sentiment
Optimism (OP) up 16%, Here Are 2 Key Factors Fueling Its Bullish Sentiment
Shiba Inu (SHIB) APY Reaches 1-Month Low, and It's More Bullish Than You Think
Shiba Inu (SHIB) APY Reaches 1-Month Low, and It's More Bullish Than You Think
XRP Scam Alert: India's State Governor Hacked to Promote Fake Ripple XRP Airdrop
XRP Scam Alert: India's State Governor Hacked to Promote Fake Ripple XRP Airdrop
Show all