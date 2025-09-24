Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are again in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.18% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is going down after setting a local resistance of $0.8233. If the decline continues, one can expect a test of the $0.81 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of ADA has almost tested the support level of $0.7819.

Even if the daily candle closes near $0.82 or above, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.81-$0.84 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market. Thus, the volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls and bears' energy. All in all, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves anytime soon.

ADA is trading at $0.822 at press time.