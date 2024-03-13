Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 13

Denys Serhiichuk
How long may growth of Cardano (ADA) last?
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 15:25
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Even though bulls keep controlling the situation on the market, the prices of some coins are falling today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 0.23% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of ADA is looking bearish on the hourly chart. At the moment, it is testing the local support level of $0.7390. If the daily bar closes near it or below, the drop may continue to $0.73 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is not so clear yet as the price is far from the support and resistance levels. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, sideways trading in the area of $0.73-$0.76 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA has once again bounced off the level of $0.7638, which means that the coin might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, traders might expect consolidation around the $0.75 area.

ADA is trading at $0.7412 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

