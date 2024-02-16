Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for February 16

Denys Serhiichuk
Can price of Cardano (ADA) get to $0.65 area soon?
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 15:30
The prices of most of the coins keep rising, however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) is going up, growing by 1.31% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have set a local support level of $0.5909. Currently, the rate is on its way to testing the resistance of $0.6118. 

If buyers can hold the initiative and the daily bar closes near the $0.61 zone, there is a chance to see a blast to the $0.62 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's peak. If it happens above $0.6126, the upward move may continue to the nearest resistance of $0.6174. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

The weekly chart is also looking bullish as the rate keeps rising after the breakout of the $0.5482 level. At the moment, one should pay attention to the closure in terms of the interim level of $0.62. If it happens near that mark and with no long wick, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.65-$0.68 area by the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.6063 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

