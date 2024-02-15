Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 15

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is bull run of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 15:24
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A bull run continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps rising, going up by 1.34% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is testing the resistance level after a false breakout of the local support. If buyers can hold the initiative, traders may expect a blast to the $53,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's candle peak. If it happens above that and with no long wick, the growth may lead to the test of the $53,000-$53,500 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet, as the rate of BTC keeps setting new local peaks. If the weekly candle consolidates around the current prices, traders may see $54,000-$56,000 by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $52,346 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano Skyrockets 673% as Stablecoin Value Jumps in Exciting Q4 Performance
2024/02/15 15:22
Cardano Skyrockets 673% as Stablecoin Value Jumps in Exciting Q4 Performance
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu to $0.00001: Here's What SHIB Price Needs to Finally Erase Zero
2024/02/15 15:22
Shiba Inu to $0.00001: Here's What SHIB Price Needs to Finally Erase Zero
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana (SOL) Has to Break This Resistance Before $120
2024/02/15 15:22
Solana (SOL) Has to Break This Resistance Before $120
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 15
Cardano Skyrockets 673% as Stablecoin Value Jumps in Exciting Q4 Performance
Shiba Inu to $0.00001: Here's What SHIB Price Needs to Finally Erase Zero
Show all