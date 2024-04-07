Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 7

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of Cardano (ADA) accumulated enough energy for price blast?
    Sun, 7/04/2024 - 12:54
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 7
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are trying to hold the gained initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.22% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 8.94%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, traders should pay attention to the local resistance level of $0.5908. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.60 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA is approaching the resistance of $0.5950. If the candle closes near it or even above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.60-$0.61 area next week.

    Image by TradingView

    A less positive picture is on the weekly chart. At the moment, the price keeps trading near the support level of $0.5680, which is a bearish signal from the midterm point of view.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 6

    If a breakout happens, one can expect a more profound correction to the $0.50 zone.

    ADA is trading at $0.5889 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Solana (SOL) About to Explode? Hidden Metric Tells a Lot
    2024/04/07 12:50
    Solana (SOL) About to Explode? Hidden Metric Tells a Lot
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu Skyrockets 60% in Burn Rate; What It Means for SHIB Price
    2024/04/07 12:50
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 60% in Burn Rate; What It Means for SHIB Price
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 6,823% in Key Metric
    2024/04/07 12:50
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 6,823% in Key Metric
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Slash Fintech and dYdX Japan Launch Joint Marketing Event to Expand in the Asian Market
    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 7
    Solana (SOL) About to Explode? Hidden Metric Tells a Lot
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 60% in Burn Rate; What It Means for SHIB Price
    Show all