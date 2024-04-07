Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to hold the gained initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.22% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 8.94%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, traders should pay attention to the local resistance level of $0.5908. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.60 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA is approaching the resistance of $0.5950. If the candle closes near it or even above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.60-$0.61 area next week.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture is on the weekly chart. At the moment, the price keeps trading near the support level of $0.5680, which is a bearish signal from the midterm point of view.

If a breakout happens, one can expect a more profound correction to the $0.50 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.5889 at press time.