Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 6

Is rate of Cardano (ADA) ready to rise soon?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market remains under bears' pressure, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.31% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is on its way to the local support level of $0.2551. If buyers cannot seize the initiative now, closure near the mentioned mark may lead to a more profound drop to the $0.2540 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture is can be seen on the bigger time frame as the price keeps trading sideways, gaining energy for a further sharp move. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.2540-$0.26 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating as the rate is far from the key levels.

Respectively, sideways trading between $0.25 and $0.26 is the more likely scenario until mid-September.

ADA is trading at $0.2551 at press time.