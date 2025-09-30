AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 30

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 30/09/2025 - 15:10
    Can traders expect Cardano (ADA) to bounce back to $0.80 zone soon?
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 30
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.32% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.7853. If the bounce back does not happen, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $0.78 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating as the rate is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $0.7542 and the resistance of $0.8295. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/29/2025 - 13:54
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    As neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading around current prices is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. In this case, one should focus on the interim level of $0.75. If its breakout occurs, traders may witness a test of the support of $0.7105 soon.

    ADA is trading at $0.7890 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 15:05
    Bitcoin Price to $150,000? These 5 Metrics Might Be Key to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 14:54
    Stablecoin Crackdown Plan Secures Backing from EU Watchdog
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WhiteBIT to Host Exclusive “Institutional Night” at FC Barcelona Museum
    Nodepay launches Crypto’s largest Prediction Intelligence platform
    Solstice Finance Officially Launches USX, A Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M Deposited TVL
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 30, 2025 - 15:10
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 30
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 15:05
    Bitcoin Price to $150,000? These 5 Metrics Might Be Key to Watch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 14:54
    Stablecoin Crackdown Plan Secures Backing from EU Watchdog
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all