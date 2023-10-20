Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
However, if the price of ADA gets back to the $0.26 zone, the growth is likely to continue to the resistance of $0.2696.
From the midterm point of view, sideways trading remains the more likely scenario for the next few weeks. Such a statement is confirmed by the falling volume. But if bears seize the initiative and return the rate to the support of $0.2380, a drop may lead to the test of $0.22.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.