Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 20

How long is growth of Cardano (ADA) going to last?

The prices of most of the coins have come back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by almost 3% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has set a local support level of $0.2481. Until the rate is above that mark, there is a chance to see a further rise to the resistance by the end of the day.

A less positive picture can be seen on the daily chart. The rate is far from the main levels, which means that none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a further move.

However, if the price of ADA gets back to the $0.26 zone, the growth is likely to continue to the resistance of $0.2696.

From the midterm point of view, sideways trading remains the more likely scenario for the next few weeks. Such a statement is confirmed by the falling volume. But if bears seize the initiative and return the rate to the support of $0.2380, a drop may lead to the test of $0.22.

ADA is trading at $0.2501 at press time.