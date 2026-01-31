Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps falling on the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 4.76% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is on the way to the local support at $0.3070. If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, the correction may continue to the $0.30 zone by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals so far. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, traders may witness a further decline to the nearest support at $0.2756.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the weekend.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If a breakout of the nearest support happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.20 range.

ADA is trading at $0.3099 at press time.