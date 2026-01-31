AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 31/01/2026 - 14:40
    Can traders witness an ongoing drop of Cardano (ADA) to the $0.20 zone?
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market keeps falling on the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 4.76% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is on the way to the local support at $0.3070. If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, the correction may continue to the $0.30 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals so far. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, traders may witness a further decline to the nearest support at $0.2756.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/30/2026 - 16:01
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the weekend.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If a breakout of the nearest support happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.20 range.

    ADA is trading at $0.3099 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 14:00
    Zero Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Burn Rate Crashes 100%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 13:30
    SHIB Dev Drops Surprising Analogy as Shiba Inu Community Awaits Fresh Update
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bcon Global Launches Non-Custodial Crypto Payment Gateway for Direct Wallet Payments
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 31, 2026 - 14:40
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 14:00
    Zero Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Burn Rate Crashes 100%
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 13:30
    SHIB Dev Drops Surprising Analogy as Shiba Inu Community Awaits Fresh Update
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 12:32
    XRP OI Rises 3% as Price Gears Up for Rebound
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 11:57
    Scam Alert: Ethereum Whales Lose Millions to Copy-Paste Error
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 31, 2026 - 14:40
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 14:00
    Zero Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Burn Rate Crashes 100%
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 13:30
    SHIB Dev Drops Surprising Analogy as Shiba Inu Community Awaits Fresh Update
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all