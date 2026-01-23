AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 23/01/2026 - 16:12
    Can the decline of Cardano (ADA) lead to a test of the $0.35 area?
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 23
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market has almost turned back to red, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.78% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA might have set local support at $0.3525. As more than 50% of daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/22/2026 - 15:38
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 22
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the bounce back does not happen, traders may witness an ongoing correction to the $0.35 zone over the weekend.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. The volume remains low, which means bulls are not ready yet to seize the initiative. All in all, traders can expect a test of the support at $0.3393 by the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $0.3564 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:09
    Solana (SOL) in Red Zone as Death Cross Appears, Is $100 Next Stop?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:04
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:12
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 23
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:09
    Solana (SOL) in Red Zone as Death Cross Appears, Is $100 Next Stop?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:04
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 23
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 15:58
    XRP's Worst Sell-off Might Come in February, Here's Why
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 15:41
    17,527,443,126 SHIB Goes Offline as World's Largest Crypto Exchange Puts Billions of Shiba Inu into Cold Storage
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:12
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 23
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:09
    Solana (SOL) in Red Zone as Death Cross Appears, Is $100 Next Stop?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:04
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 23
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all