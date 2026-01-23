Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has almost turned back to red, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.78% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA might have set local support at $0.3525. As more than 50% of daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

However, if the bounce back does not happen, traders may witness an ongoing correction to the $0.35 zone over the weekend.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. The volume remains low, which means bulls are not ready yet to seize the initiative. All in all, traders can expect a test of the support at $0.3393 by the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.3564 at press time.