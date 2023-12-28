Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 0.86% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA might have set a local support of $0.6120. If the drop continues, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.60 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens with no long wick, one can expect a further decline to $0.55. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. However, the rate is still far from the main levels.

If buyers lose the $0.55 zone, bears can get back in the game, which might lead to a test of the $0.5106 level.

ADA is trading at $0.6155 at press time.