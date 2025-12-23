Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are dominating over bulls on the second day of the week, according to CoinStats.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 3.18% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is near the local support of $0.3607. If buyers cannot seize the initiative and a bounce back does not happen, there is a high chance to see a test of the $0.3550 area soon.

On the longer time frame, the rate of ADA is going down after a false breakout of the resistance at $0.3809.

If the situation does not change, one can expect a test of the $0.35 zone shortly.

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. If the weekly bar closes near or below the $0.35 zone, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the $0.30 range until the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.3605 at press time.