Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 21/12/2025 - 17:06
    How big is the chance to see Cardano (ADA) near $0.30 next week?
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 21
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are more powerful than bulls at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 4.93%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is near the local support of $0.3576. If buyers cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, traders may see a more profound decline to the $0.3550 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of ADA is going down after yesterday's bearish closure.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 12/20/2025 - 15:37
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes near its low, there is a high possibility to see a test of the nearest support of $0.3468 soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below, traders may see an ongoing downward move to the $0.2756 support by the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $0.3605 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Dec 21, 2025 - 16:58
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 16:43
    Dogecoin Might Add Extra Zero if This Crucial Support Gives Way
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Dec 21, 2025 - 17:06
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 21
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Dec 21, 2025 - 16:58
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 21
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 16:43
    Dogecoin Might Add Extra Zero if This Crucial Support Gives Way
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD