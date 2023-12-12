Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is neither bullish nor bearish today, as some coins keep trading in the red zone, while others are trying to rise.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by almost 8%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp growth, the rate of ADA continues looking bullish as the price has broken the local resistance level of $0.6017.

If the daily candle closes above that mark, the ongoing rise may continue to the $0.62 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the fall has not continued after yesterday's bearish bar. However, buyers need to fix above $0.6474 for a further upward move. Only in that case, there is a possibility to see a a test of the $0.70 zone.

Image by TradingView

The rate of ADA is also bullish on the daily chart against BTC. If the bar breaks the $0.00001467 level, the rise is likely to lead to the test of the $0.000015-0.000016 area soon.

ADA is trading at $0.6060 at press time.