Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 12

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of Cardano (ADA) reached overbought zone?
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 14:20
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 12
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market is neither bullish nor bearish today, as some coins keep trading in the red zone, while others are trying to rise.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by almost 8%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp growth, the rate of ADA continues looking bullish as the price has broken the local resistance level of $0.6017. 

Related
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for December 11

If the daily candle closes above that mark, the ongoing rise may continue to the $0.62 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the fall has not continued after yesterday's bearish bar. However, buyers need to fix above $0.6474 for a further upward move. Only in that case, there is a possibility to see a a test of the $0.70 zone.

Image by TradingView

The rate of ADA is also bullish on the daily chart against BTC. If the bar breaks the $0.00001467 level, the rise is likely to lead to the test of the $0.000015-0.000016 area soon.

ADA is trading at $0.6060 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions in Big Milestone
2023/12/12 14:19
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions in Big Milestone
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Furious as Price Regains Previous Losses
2023/12/12 14:19
Cardano (ADA) Furious as Price Regains Previous Losses
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogecoin Whales Pump Holdings by 1.32 Billion Tokens as DOGE Prepares for Moon Trip
2023/12/12 14:19
Dogecoin Whales Pump Holdings by 1.32 Billion Tokens as DOGE Prepares for Moon Trip
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 12
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 12
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions in Big Milestone
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions in Big Milestone
Cardano (ADA) Furious as Price Regains Previous Losses
Cardano (ADA) Furious as Price Regains Previous Losses
Dogecoin Whales Pump Holdings by 1.32 Billion Tokens as DOGE Prepares for Moon Trip
Dogecoin Whales Pump Holdings by 1.32 Billion Tokens as DOGE Prepares for Moon Trip
New Bitcoin All-Time High Coming Predicted by Max Keiser, Here's His Major Argument
New Bitcoin All-Time High Coming Predicted by Max Keiser, Here's His Major Argument
Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Incoming? 3AC Kyle Davies Makes Ultra Bullish Claim
Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Incoming? 3AC Kyle Davies Makes Ultra Bullish Claim
XRP Top Wallet Takes Big Step Forward With Game-Changing Upgrade: Details
XRP Top Wallet Takes Big Step Forward With Game-Changing Upgrade: Details
SATS (Ordinals) Soar by 140% on Binance Listing Buzz, Top 20 Holders Control $150.8 Million
SATS (Ordinals) Soar by 140% on Binance Listing Buzz, Top 20 Holders Control $150.8 Million
Bitcoin Completes 'Temporary Bear Trap,' Report Says, Is BTC to Rebound?
Bitcoin Completes 'Temporary Bear Trap,' Report Says, Is BTC to Rebound?
Polygon Portal Goes Live, What's in It for MATIC?
Polygon Portal Goes Live, What's in It for MATIC?
Show all
Advertisement
AD