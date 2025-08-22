Bybit, TradingView Introduce Advanced Multi-Chart Experience: Details

Advertisement

Bybit, the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency platform, shared the details of its collaboration with TradingView. The two teams will work together on advanced multi-chart experiences for Bybit users as the WSOT 2025 competition kick-off gains traction.

Crypto exchange Bybit integrates with TradingView for advanced multi-chart experience

Bybit, a tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange, and TradingView, the industry’s leading charting and analytics platform, have entered into a collaboration. Supported by TradingView, Bybit implements a major platform upgrade, unveiling an enhanced multi-chart trading experience.

The new multi-chart experience introduces a powerful suite of features designed to empower both spot and derivatives traders with unmatched visual flexibility and precision.

With Unified Multi-Chart for Spot & Futures, traders can seamlessly analyze spot and futures markets side by side within one synchronized layout. Also, all customers can now launch multi-chart mode directly from both the Spot and Futures pages.

Advertisement

Interface upgrade enables Bybit traders to execute market and limit orders instantly within the multi-chart module.

For unmatched UX/UI customizability, users can choose from an expanded library of layout presets to suit any trading strategy or screen setup.

Then, Bybit enabled Smart Synchronization across all charts, encouraging its audience to automatically sync symbols, intervals, crosshairs and date ranges with no need for manual updates. With a brand-new Unified Control Panel, Bybit users can manage charts, switch pairs and adjust settings from a single, intuitive interface.

As a result, new and existing users of Bybit can enjoy full access to TradingView’s analytics toolkit embedded within the Bybit platform.

WSOT 2025 arrives with $10 million in prizes

Mark, Growth Director at TradingView, is excited by the scope of opportunities the new release brings to various generations of traders:

Our mission at TradingView has always been to empower traders with best-in-class tools and insights. Bybit’s enhanced multi-chart experience is a perfect example of how technology and collaboration can deliver unmatched value to the trading community, both in day-to-day strategies and in high-stakes competitions like WSOT.

Starting Aug. 12, 2025, Bybit is running WSOT 2025, one of the biggest trading tournaments in crypto. As official partner, TradingView will play a central role in providing real-time analytics and performance visualization, empowering participants to compete with data-driven precision.

For the first time, WSOT brings the battle on-chain with WSOT Onchain Wave, co-hosted by Byreal and Bybit Web3 on Solana. Both on-chain wallet holders and Bybit users can compete seamlessly, with Bybit users trading directly through their Unified Trading Account (UTA) balances.

With over $1 million in BBSOL and USDC up for grabs, WSOT Onchain Wave challenges traders to dominate the markets, boost liquidity and climb the leaderboards — all while exploring the full power of on-chain trading through Byreal and Bybit Web3.