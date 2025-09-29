AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bybit Kazakhstan Launches QR-Based Digital Asset Payment Pilot

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 18:02
    Bybit formally applies to the National Bank of Kazakhstan for participation in financial sandbox
    Advertisement
    Bybit Kazakhstan Launches QR-Based Digital Asset Payment Pilot
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bybit Limited (Bybit Kazakhstan), a crypto exchange licensed by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), has formally applied to participate in the special regulatory regime (sandbox) of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NBK). 

    In parallel, the exchange has already begun testing its first pilot project for QR-based digital asset payments, marking a major step forward in Kazakhstan’s efforts to develop a regulated digital finance ecosystem.

    Bybit Kazakhstan is working closely with the NBK and the National Payment Corporation of Kazakhstan to ensure that the pilot aligns with the country’s commitment to safe, well-supervised financial innovation. The company’s role is to deliver product design, user experience, and compliance operations that meet local regulatory standards. 

    HOT Stories
    'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last': Novogratz, Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment on XRPL, Vitalik Buterin Triggers Shiba Inu Flashback With 2 Meme Coins Dump — Crypto News Digest
    BlackRock Sells Bitcoin and Ethereum for $244 Million in 1 Day – What's Happening?
    Dogecoin Price Stages Big Rebound as Volume Rockets 65%
    Breaking: XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC ETF Filings to Be Withdrawn

    This collaborative approach underscores Bybit’s belief that strong oversight and thoughtful product design can coexist to build trust in digital finance.

    Advertisement

    How the pilot works

    The pilot allows verified users to make purchases by scanning a standard merchant QR code, either at a point-of-sale terminal or during an online transaction, initiating payment through the Bybit Kazakhstan app using digital assets. 

    The payment is converted and settled in tenge through local partners, ensuring smooth integration with existing merchant processes. The pilot also includes audit-ready reporting, transaction risk limits, and clear user prompts designed to meet regulatory expectations.

    The objective is to keep the merchant experience familiar while adding robust protections for users and generating practical data for regulators.

    Showcasing the solution at Digital Bridge Astana

    Bybit Kazakhstan will present the prototype in a live test environment at its booth during Digital Bridge Astana, scheduled for October 2–4, 2025. 

    Attendees will have the opportunity to view real transaction scenarios and explore both the technical and compliance aspects of the pilot. This public demonstration will highlight Bybit’s progress toward full sandbox participation and its commitment to advancing digital payments in Kazakhstan.

    #Bybit #Crypto Regulation
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 29, 2025 - 16:58
    'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last': Novogratz, Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment on XRPL, Vitalik Buterin Triggers Shiba Inu Flashback With 2 Meme Coins Dump — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 16:20
    BlackRock Sells Bitcoin and Ethereum for $244 Million in 1 Day – What's Happening?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    DNA Holdings Orchestrates Landmark $344.4M Capital Deal, Bridging Nasdaq-Listed Company with Aethir’s Decentralized AI Infrastructure
    Falcon Finance Launches FF Token to Power Next Phase of Ecosystem Growth
    Nigel Farage to Headline at UK’s flagship web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 29, 2025 - 16:58
    'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last': Novogratz, Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment on XRPL, Vitalik Buterin Triggers Shiba Inu Flashback With 2 Meme Coins Dump — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 16:20
    BlackRock Sells Bitcoin and Ethereum for $244 Million in 1 Day – What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 16:03
    Dogecoin Price Stages Big Rebound as Volume Rockets 65%
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all