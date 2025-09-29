Bybit Kazakhstan Launches QR-Based Digital Asset Payment Pilot

Advertisement

Bybit Limited (Bybit Kazakhstan), a crypto exchange licensed by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), has formally applied to participate in the special regulatory regime (sandbox) of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NBK).

In parallel, the exchange has already begun testing its first pilot project for QR-based digital asset payments, marking a major step forward in Kazakhstan’s efforts to develop a regulated digital finance ecosystem.

Bybit Kazakhstan is working closely with the NBK and the National Payment Corporation of Kazakhstan to ensure that the pilot aligns with the country’s commitment to safe, well-supervised financial innovation. The company’s role is to deliver product design, user experience, and compliance operations that meet local regulatory standards.

This collaborative approach underscores Bybit’s belief that strong oversight and thoughtful product design can coexist to build trust in digital finance.

How the pilot works

The pilot allows verified users to make purchases by scanning a standard merchant QR code, either at a point-of-sale terminal or during an online transaction, initiating payment through the Bybit Kazakhstan app using digital assets.

The payment is converted and settled in tenge through local partners, ensuring smooth integration with existing merchant processes. The pilot also includes audit-ready reporting, transaction risk limits, and clear user prompts designed to meet regulatory expectations.

The objective is to keep the merchant experience familiar while adding robust protections for users and generating practical data for regulators.

Showcasing the solution at Digital Bridge Astana

Bybit Kazakhstan will present the prototype in a live test environment at its booth during Digital Bridge Astana, scheduled for October 2–4, 2025.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view real transaction scenarios and explore both the technical and compliance aspects of the pilot. This public demonstration will highlight Bybit’s progress toward full sandbox participation and its commitment to advancing digital payments in Kazakhstan.