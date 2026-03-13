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    Bybit Hosts Payments Forum in Georgia as Bybit Card Launch Signals Push Into Real-World Spending

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 13/03/2026 - 16:00
    Bybit gathered regulators, banks, payment networks, and crypto companies in Tbilisi to discuss the future of digital asset payments, coinciding with the launch of the Bybit Card in Georgia.
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    Bybit Hosts Payments Forum in Georgia as Bybit Card Launch Signals Push Into Real-World Spending
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    Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, hosted a high-level payments forum in Tbilisi, bringing together regulators, banks, payment networks, and digital asset companies to explore how cryptocurrencies can integrate with traditional financial infrastructure.

    The event served as a platform for stakeholders across the financial ecosystem to discuss the future of digital payments, focusing on the role that blockchain technology and digital assets may play in expanding real-world financial applications.

    The gathering also coincided with the official introduction of the Bybit Card in Georgia, a product designed to allow users to spend cryptocurrency for everyday purchases through conventional payment networks.

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    The newly launched Bybit Card enables users to convert and spend digital assets directly for daily transactions. The card is compatible with Apple Pay in Georgia, allowing secure contactless payments through mobile devices and digital wallets.

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    The launch follows the exchange securing a Payment Service Provider license in the country during the fourth quarter of 2025. The regulatory approval allows Bybit to issue payment cards locally, strengthening connections between crypto services and the country’s fiat payment infrastructure.

    Industry leaders discuss future of payments

    Government representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia and the National Bank of Georgia delivered keynote remarks highlighting the country’s ongoing efforts to foster responsible innovation in financial technology and modern payment infrastructure.

    With supportive regulatory policies and a growing blockchain ecosystem, Georgia has increasingly positioned itself as a regional center for digital asset development and financial experimentation.

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    The Bybit Card has already begun gaining traction among local users, according to the company, which plans to expand card issuance across neighboring markets. Georgia is expected to serve as a regional hub for the company’s crypto-powered payment initiatives.

    A central feature of the event was a panel discussion titled “The Future of Payments,” which examined how collaboration between regulators, banks, payment networks, and blockchain companies can accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency in everyday financial transactions.

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    Participants included Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit; Shota Lomtadze, director of Bybit Georgia; Natia Turnava, governor of the National Bank of Georgia; David Zgudadze, vice president for Georgia and Armenia at Mastercard; Salim Dhanani, co-founder and CEO of Pave Bank; Marco Dal Lago, vice president of global expansion and strategic partnerships at Tether; and Tekla Iashagashvili, regional manager of Bybit Georgia.

    The discussion focused on how digital assets can operate alongside existing payment networks and banking systems while maintaining regulatory compliance and consumer protections.

    Bybit signals long-term commitment to Georgia

    Company executives emphasized their commitment to supporting Georgia’s digital economy and strengthening infrastructure that connects cryptocurrency markets with everyday financial activity.

    According to Shota Lomtadze, the launch of the Bybit Card represents an important step toward bridging trading platforms and consumer payments.

    Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, echoed the company’s long-term vision for the market, stating that Bybit intends to expand its presence and investment in the country’s financial ecosystem.

    “Bybit is here to stay,” said Ben Zhou. “We are committed to being the most reliable partner for the National Bank of Georgia and the most valuable ally for Georgia’s business community. We will continue to invest, hire, and bring our global capabilities to this local market. Together, let’s show the world what happens when a brave nation and a global platform build the future of finance together.”

    In addition to payment products, Bybit currently provides users in Georgia with access to its broader digital asset platform, which includes more than 600 spot trading pairs, one-click cryptocurrency purchases, over-the-counter trading services, and institutional-grade security infrastructure.

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