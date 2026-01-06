Buck Launches the World’s First Bitcoin Dollar

The Buck Foundation is launching what it calls the world’s first Bitcoin Dollar savings coin, introducing a new digital asset category focused on predictable rewards and global accessibility.

Its debut product offers 7% annual rewards accruing minute by minute, with low transaction fees, positioning Buck as a savings-oriented complement to stable assets.

Buck is designed as a governance token and is indirectly backed by Bitcoin through treasury holdings of STRC, Strategy’s Bitcoin-backed perpetual preferred stock.

Bitcoin treasury and Strategy

STRC pays a variable monthly return to Buck’s treasury, and token holders vote on distributing those earnings, creating a transparent savings model supported by Bitcoin overcollateralization.

Initially priced at $1 per token, Buck can be traded 24/7, with rewards calculated based on precise holding time. The structure allows users to enter and exit directly in crypto without relying on traditional banking, aiming to deliver a borderless, Web3-enabled savings experience anchored to Strategy’s financial framework.

The U.S.-based technology company Buck Labs is led by founder and CEO Travis VanderZanden, a longtime Bitcoin investor and former CEO of Bird, with prior leadership roles at Lyft and Uber. His move into digital assets reflects a focus on building regulated, user-trust-oriented financial tools.