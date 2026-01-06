Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Buck Launches the World’s First Bitcoin Dollar

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 17:00
    Buck is a governance token indirectly backed by Bitcoin through treasury holdings of Strategy's STRC.
    Advertisement
    Buck Launches the World’s First Bitcoin Dollar
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Buck Foundation is launching what it calls the world’s first Bitcoin Dollar savings coin, introducing a new digital asset category focused on predictable rewards and global accessibility. 

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Its debut product offers 7% annual rewards accruing minute by minute, with low transaction fees, positioning Buck as a savings-oriented complement to stable assets.

    Buck is designed as a governance token and is indirectly backed by Bitcoin through treasury holdings of STRC, Strategy’s Bitcoin-backed perpetual preferred stock. 

    Bitcoin treasury and Strategy

    STRC pays a variable monthly return to Buck’s treasury, and token holders vote on distributing those earnings, creating a transparent savings model supported by Bitcoin overcollateralization.

    Advertisement

    Initially priced at $1 per token, Buck can be traded 24/7, with rewards calculated based on precise holding time. The structure allows users to enter and exit directly in crypto without relying on traditional banking, aiming to deliver a borderless, Web3-enabled savings experience anchored to Strategy’s financial framework.

    The U.S.-based technology company Buck Labs is led by founder and CEO Travis VanderZanden, a longtime Bitcoin investor and former CEO of Bird, with prior leadership roles at Lyft and Uber. His move into digital assets reflects a focus on building regulated, user-trust-oriented financial tools.

    #Web3 #Strategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 6, 2026 - 16:51
    Ripple Moves $652 Million in XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Makes Big Breakout Move, Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 6, 2026 - 16:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinhub Exchange Brings a Bank-Like Crypto Experience to Las Vegas and Phoenix
    Taisu Ventures and Keio FinTEK Center Launch Keio ChainHack 2026 Focused on Web3 Innovation
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 6, 2026 - 16:51
    Ripple Moves $652 Million in XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Makes Big Breakout Move, Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 6, 2026 - 16:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 6
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 16:10
    Cardano Price May Rocket 40% If ADA Repeats XRP's Success
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 16:05
    Dogecoin's Futures Activity up by 6,439% Amid Renewed Interest, What to Watch?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 15:56
    $697,000,000 Inflow: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Sparks BTC Price Rebound Signal
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 16:51
    Ripple Moves $652 Million in XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Makes Big Breakout Move, Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 6, 2026 - 16:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 6
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 16:10
    Cardano Price May Rocket 40% If ADA Repeats XRP's Success
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD