AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bubblemaps' Analytics Tooling Now Integrated by Binance: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 29/10/2025 - 16:30
    Visual analytics toolkit Bubblemaps is now supported in Binance Wallet, offering better transparency and accuracy to traders.
    Advertisement
    Bubblemaps' Analytics Tooling Now Integrated by Binance: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bubblemaps, a new-gen on-chain forensics service, shares the details of its integration with Binance Wallet, a noncustodial crypto wallet by Binance. The activation makes blockchain data visualization seamless even for users with no tech background.

    Binance Wallet users can now leverage Bubblemaps' analytics

    According to the official announcement by its team, Bubblemaps, an on-chain data visualization pioneer, is now integrated with Binance Wallet, a noncustodial crypto wallet by the world's largest crypto exchange.

    Bubblemaps is bringing its transparency tools to millions of users directly within the exchange’s self-custodial interface.

    Advertisement

    With this integration, users can visualize token distributions and wallet clusters in just a few taps, before trading or interacting with assets. Bubblemaps adds a layer of transparency to the Binance experience, helping users identify patterns like insider activity, token concentration and coordinated wallet behavior.

    HOT Stories
    Forget Quantum Threat, Peter Schiff Explains How Bitcoin Will Actually Die
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $4.20 Not a Dream, New Ethereum Hard Fork Game-Changer, Bitcoin Faces Worrying $111 Million Sale
    Solana Shades XRP: 'There Is No Bridge Currency'
    This Bitcoin (BTC) Fakeout Can Destroy $100,000, Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Add Zero? XRP Getting Squeezed

    Winson Liu, Lead of Binance Wallet, emphasizes the importance of the new integration for the safety, transparency and trading experience of his platform:

    As more traders and activity move onchain, the need for accessible, transparent blockchain data continues to grow. Integrating Bubblemaps on Binance Wallet is part of this effort to provide our users with clear insights, helping them make better-informed trading decisions.

    Bubblemaps transforms blockchain data into interactive visuals, with each wallet appearing as a bubble and connections between them representing transactions.

    Bubblemaps' BMT token debuts on Binance

    Nicolas Vaiman, CEO of Bubblemaps, is excited by the opportunities the new integration unlocks for various groups of traders:

    As more markets and narratives move on-chain, access to clear, verifiable data becomes essential. This integration marks an important step in our mission to make blockchain transparency accessible to everyone. Bringing our tools inside Binance highlights the growing role of visual intelligence in on-chain decision-making.

    Designed to help users quickly assess risk, identify anomalies and understand token ecosystems more clearly, it is already used by hundreds of thousands of traders and protocols.

    The latest integration deepens the relationship between Bubblemaps and Binance. It started with support on the token side, including the BMT HODLer Airdrop and Spot listing, followed by a series of trading and marketing campaigns. The partnership now extends to the product layer, reflecting comprehensive collaboration across all levels.

    As transparency becomes a growing industry focus, Bubblemaps will continue to expand its reach across major networks, playing a critical role in enabling users to interpret on-chain data and interact with tokens more safely.

    #Bubblemaps
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:41
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:37
    XRP Price Analysis for October 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Acre Launches V2 Platform, Enabling Bitcoin Holders to Earn 14% APY (est.) from Self-Custody
    Zebu Live 2025 Concludes in London, Uniting Leading Innovators to Shape the Future of Web3
    BitcoinOS $BOS Token Is Live On Binance Alpha And Top Tier CEX Listings, Advancing Institutional BTCFi
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:41
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:37
    XRP Price Analysis for October 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:35
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for Ocotber 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all