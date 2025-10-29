Bubblemaps' Analytics Tooling Now Integrated by Binance: Details

Advertisement

Bubblemaps, a new-gen on-chain forensics service, shares the details of its integration with Binance Wallet, a noncustodial crypto wallet by Binance. The activation makes blockchain data visualization seamless even for users with no tech background.

Binance Wallet users can now leverage Bubblemaps' analytics

According to the official announcement by its team, Bubblemaps, an on-chain data visualization pioneer, is now integrated with Binance Wallet, a noncustodial crypto wallet by the world's largest crypto exchange.

Onchain transparency – now embedded into the world’s largest exchange



Bubblemaps is bringing its transparency tools to millions of users directly within the exchange’s self-custodial interface.

With this integration, users can visualize token distributions and wallet clusters in just a few taps, before trading or interacting with assets. Bubblemaps adds a layer of transparency to the Binance experience, helping users identify patterns like insider activity, token concentration and coordinated wallet behavior.

Winson Liu, Lead of Binance Wallet, emphasizes the importance of the new integration for the safety, transparency and trading experience of his platform:

As more traders and activity move onchain, the need for accessible, transparent blockchain data continues to grow. Integrating Bubblemaps on Binance Wallet is part of this effort to provide our users with clear insights, helping them make better-informed trading decisions.

Bubblemaps transforms blockchain data into interactive visuals, with each wallet appearing as a bubble and connections between them representing transactions.

Bubblemaps' BMT token debuts on Binance

Nicolas Vaiman, CEO of Bubblemaps, is excited by the opportunities the new integration unlocks for various groups of traders:

As more markets and narratives move on-chain, access to clear, verifiable data becomes essential. This integration marks an important step in our mission to make blockchain transparency accessible to everyone. Bringing our tools inside Binance highlights the growing role of visual intelligence in on-chain decision-making.

Designed to help users quickly assess risk, identify anomalies and understand token ecosystems more clearly, it is already used by hundreds of thousands of traders and protocols.

The latest integration deepens the relationship between Bubblemaps and Binance. It started with support on the token side, including the BMT HODLer Airdrop and Spot listing, followed by a series of trading and marketing campaigns. The partnership now extends to the product layer, reflecting comprehensive collaboration across all levels.

As transparency becomes a growing industry focus, Bubblemaps will continue to expand its reach across major networks, playing a critical role in enabling users to interpret on-chain data and interact with tokens more safely.