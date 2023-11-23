BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for November 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have returned to a bull run, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.13% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, it is too early to think about a further rise of Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has not returned to the resistance level yet. However, if the breakout of the $38,000 level happens, growth may lead to the test of the $39,000-$40,000 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $37,157 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.72%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish than BTC as the rate is far from the resistance level. If the price does not fix above the $2,100 area soon, the decline may continue to the $2,000 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,050 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 3.12%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of XRP is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is far from the key levels. Thus, the volume has declined, which means that ongoing sideways trading around $0.60 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.6144 at press time.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of BNB has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak. If the bar closes far from that mark, the decline may continue to the $220 area soon.

BNB is trading at $231.9 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is no exception to the rule, going up by 3.14%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of ADA has not managed to keep yesterday's rise, which means that bears are not going to give up so easily. In this case, there is a chance to see a correction if the price does not get back to the zone of $0.40 shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.3803 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by almost 5%.

Image by TradingView

Today's rise has not affected the general position of SOL on the daily time frame. The rate has failed to fix above the $60 zone. If today's bar closes far from yesterday's peak, the correction may lead to the test of $55 soon.

SOL is trading at $57.26 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is not an exception, rising by 1.77% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, DOGE is trading similarly to SOL as the price has also failed to fix above yesterday's candle peak. One can expect a drop to the nearest support zone of $0.07 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.0747 at press time.