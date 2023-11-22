SHIB Price Analysis for November 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has entered a neutral mode, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 2.63% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is trading near the resistance level. If the breakout of $0.00000807 happens, the breakout may lead to a further rise to the $0.00000830 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate has once again bounced off the support level of $0.00000780.

Bears are trying to get back in the game; however, if the candle closes far from that mark, buyers may seize the initiative again.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation at the moment. Buyers may start thinking again about further growth only if they get return the price to the $0.0000090 area and fix above it.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000799 at press time.