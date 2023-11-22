Advertisement
SHIB Price Analysis for November 22

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has rate of SHIB touched oversold zone yet?
Wed, 11/22/2023 - 16:15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The market has entered a neutral mode, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 2.63% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is trading near the resistance level. If the breakout of $0.00000807 happens, the breakout may lead to a further rise to the $0.00000830 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate has once again bounced off the support level of $0.00000780.

Bears are trying to get back in the game; however, if the candle closes far from that mark, buyers may seize the initiative again.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation at the moment. Buyers may start thinking again about further growth only if they get return the price to the $0.0000090 area and fix above it.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000799 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

