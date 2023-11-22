Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market might need time to accumulate energy for a further move, according to CoinStats.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by almost 7% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $227.7 and the resistance of $238.5. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to see any sharp moves today.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is not clear yet as the rate is far from the key levels. At the moment, one should focus on the nearest zone of $220.

If sellers break it, the decline may continue to the $200-$210 range soon.

On the weekly chart, the price of BNB has made a false breakout of the resistance of $261.7. If the bar closes near current prices, one may expect a further downward move to $220.

BNB is trading at $232.6 at press time.