AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and SHIB Price Analysis for February 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 6/02/2026 - 14:38
    Which coins are ready for a bounce back?
    Advertisement
    BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and SHIB Price Analysis for February 6
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is facing one of the biggest dumps in recent times, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 4.79% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar's low at $62,200. Even if the bar closes far from that mark, the main crypto has not accumulated enough energy for a continued upward move. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 02/04/2026 - 15:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $63,000-$70,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $66,305 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    The rate of ETH has fallen by 6.7% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC. The rate of the main altcoin is below the psychological mark of $2,000. Until its breakout happens, traders may expect a further decline to the $1,700-$1,800 range.

    Ethereum is trading at $1,923 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the exception to the rule, rising by 0.92% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has bounced off the nearest support at $1.2543. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for further growth. In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $1.35-$1.50 is the most likely scenario over the next few days.

    XRP is trading at $1.3792 at press time.

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 3.7%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the rate of ADA remains under bears' pressure. Bulls may start thinking about a possible bounceback only if the rate fixes above the nearest level at $0.2756. Until it happens, traders may expect an ongoing correction.

    ADA is trading at $0.2634 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    SHIB has kept up with most of the other coins, going down by 4.49%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the $0.00000543 level. If the candle closes far from that mark, the bounce back may continue to the $0.00000650 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000604 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:34
    Why Bitcoin's $60,000 Hit Is Becoming New Crypto Legend
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:26
    Bitwise Files for Spot Uniswap ETF, Price Reacts
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BitMart Card Surpasses 115-Country Availability as 2026 Perks Introduce Up to 5.5% Cashback and $300+ Annual Rewards
    Crypto Market Recap: January 2026
    Toobit Launchpad Announces Presale for Future Warriors X (FWX)
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:38
    BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and SHIB Price Analysis for February 6
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:34
    Why Bitcoin's $60,000 Hit Is Becoming New Crypto Legend
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:26
    Bitwise Files for Spot Uniswap ETF, Price Reacts
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:25
    China Enacts Fresh Crypto Crackdown
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:22
    200% XRP Ledger Growth Dynamic Precedes Major ETF Movement
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:38
    BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and SHIB Price Analysis for February 6
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:34
    Why Bitcoin's $60,000 Hit Is Becoming New Crypto Legend
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:26
    Bitwise Files for Spot Uniswap ETF, Price Reacts
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all