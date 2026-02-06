BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and SHIB Price Analysis for February 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is facing one of the biggest dumps in recent times, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 4.79% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar's low at $62,200. Even if the bar closes far from that mark, the main crypto has not accumulated enough energy for a continued upward move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $63,000-$70,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $66,305 at press time.

ETH/USD

The rate of ETH has fallen by 6.7% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC. The rate of the main altcoin is below the psychological mark of $2,000. Until its breakout happens, traders may expect a further decline to the $1,700-$1,800 range.

Ethereum is trading at $1,923 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the exception to the rule, rising by 0.92% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has bounced off the nearest support at $1.2543. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for further growth. In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $1.35-$1.50 is the most likely scenario over the next few days.

XRP is trading at $1.3792 at press time.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 3.7%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the rate of ADA remains under bears' pressure. Bulls may start thinking about a possible bounceback only if the rate fixes above the nearest level at $0.2756. Until it happens, traders may expect an ongoing correction.

ADA is trading at $0.2634 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has kept up with most of the other coins, going down by 4.49%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the $0.00000543 level. If the candle closes far from that mark, the bounce back may continue to the $0.00000650 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000604 at press time.