    $0 in 24 Hours? XRP ETFs Break Long Inflow Streak

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 27/12/2025 - 14:10
    XRP sees zero inflows for the first time since launch, breaking the asset's long ETF inflow streak that has lasted for over a month.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    After multiple days of strong performance, the XRP ETF ecosystem is gradually beginning to see fading momentum as its long streak of steady inflows has eventually taken a break, according to data from SoSoValue.

    While the XRP funds were expected to maintain momentum till the end of the year, they have seen no performance from investors for the first time since their emergence, sparking hot discussions across the crypto community.

    XRP ETFs remain strong despite $0 net inflow

    On Friday, Dec. 26, the XRP spot ETF market recorded zero net inflow, ending a streak of consistent capital intake that had fueled strong growth across all XRP funds since their launch.

    Despite recording a total net inflow of $0.00 during its last trading session, the cumulative inflows remained impressive at $1.14 billion.

    The XRP ETF ecosystem also boasts total net assets of about $1.24 billion, suggesting that long-term investor confidence in XRP remains intact despite the unexpected break.

    Nonetheless, it is important to note that trading activity remained healthy even as its daily inflows saw a temporary pause, with its total trading volume reaching $16.61 million for the day.

    Amid the mixed price action, XRP itself traded around $1.85 on the same day, signaling price stability during the consolidation phase as institutional investors remain confident about the asset’s long-term prospects.

    Canary leads with highest net asset

    Following the muted activity witnessed on Friday, all XRP spot ETFs recorded flat daily inflows, however, their impressive net assets remain intact.

    Data provided by the source further showed that XRPC Canary led the pack, holding $325.93 million in net assets and gaining 0.41% over the last day.

    21Shares followed next, managing $250.68 million with a slight 0.02% dip. Bitwise, Grayscale and Franklin Templeton also followed with $227.15 million, $225.11 million and $206.90 million in net assets, respectively.

    Notably, most products finished the session in positive territory despite the absence of new inflows, a sign that investors continue to show conviction rather than retreat.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Spot XRP ETF #Bitwise
