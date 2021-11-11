lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for November 11

Price Predictions
Thu, 11/11/2021 - 15:42
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Was yesterday's drop a correction before continued growth?
BTC, ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for November 11
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After yesterday's sharp decline, the coins remain in the red zone; however, some digital assets have come back to the bullish trend.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, the bears pushed the Bitcoin price back to the hourly EMA55, and during the day, this moving average held back the onslaught of sellers. In the afternoon, buyers formed a fairly strong bullish momentum that forced the Bitcoin (BTC) price to renew its all-time high to $69,000.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

In the evening, the volume of purchases decreased and the bulls could not continue their race to the area of ​​70,000.00 USD. By the end of the day, the market was shaken by a powerful bearish impulse that broke through the support of the $64,895 and marked a local minimum around $62,850.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 10

Today, overnight buyers tried to restore the pair above the 100% Fibonacci level, but in the morning, the price was unable to gain a foothold above this level. Before the market tests the very important psychological level of $70,000, one observes quite nervous price dynamics. Consequently, quite wide price fluctuations are possible during the day.

Bitcoin is trading at $64,467 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday morning, sellers pushed the Ethereum (ETH) price back to the support area of ​​$4,680. The buyers managed to stop the pullback and, after a short consolidation, the pair quickly recovered to the high zone. In the evening, ETH managed to renew its absolute maximum just above the $4,868 mark before the price began to decline sharply.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

The bears managed to pierce the support of the four-hour EMA55 and mark a local minimum around $4,450. At night, the ETH price bounced above the EMA55 moving average and is now trying to gain a foothold above it. If this succeeds, then one can see an intensive recovery of the pair to the area of ​​$4,900.

Related
BTC, LTC and BNB Price Analysis for November 9

If bears resume volume sales today, the decline to the support area of ​​$4,360 is possible.

Ethereum is trading $4,695 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has shown worse performance than Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) as the decline has accounted for 5.40%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView
BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite yesterday's drop, Binance Coin (BNB) remains in the bullish zone after it bounced back from the resistance at $570. At the moment, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, which means that sideways trading in the area around $600-$630 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $628.60 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest loser today because the coin has fallen by 6.77%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView
ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Cardano (ADA) keeps trading in the wide channel supported by a high trading volume. Currently, the altcoin is located around the zone of the most liquidity, which means that traders have not accumulated enough power for a sharp move. In this case, sideways trading remains the more likely price action for the upcoming days.

ADA is trading at $2.087 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bybit Launches Rewards Hub, Adds New Pairs, and Offers Welcome Bonus to New Users
11/11/2021 - 20:40
Bybit Launches Rewards Hub, Adds New Pairs, and Offers Welcome Bonus to New Users
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image BTC, ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for November 11
11/11/2021 - 15:42
BTC, ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for November 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image "Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu to Be Listed on App of India's First Crypto Unicorn
11/11/2021 - 14:43
"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu to Be Listed on App of India's First Crypto Unicorn
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya