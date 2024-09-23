    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for September 23

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which top coins can keep rising this week?
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 17:10
    The new week has started with the bears' pressure on, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.04% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $64,988. If a breakout happens and the rate fixes above that mark, growth may continue to the $68,000 range soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $63,416 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 3.57%.

    Bulls have seized the initiative on the daily time frame. If they can hold the mark around current prices, there is a possibility to see a test of the resistance of $2,799 by the end of the week.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,667 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    Unlike other coins, the price of XRP has dropped by 0.09%.

    Today's slight fall has not affected the technical picture of XRP. The volatility has fallen, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $0.58-$0.61 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.5890 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

