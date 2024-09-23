BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for September 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started with the bears' pressure on, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.04% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $64,988. If a breakout happens and the rate fixes above that mark, growth may continue to the $68,000 range soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $63,416 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 3.57%.

Image by TradingView

Bulls have seized the initiative on the daily time frame. If they can hold the mark around current prices, there is a possibility to see a test of the resistance of $2,799 by the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,667 at press time.

XRP/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of XRP has dropped by 0.09%.

Image by TradingView

Today's slight fall has not affected the technical picture of XRP. The volatility has fallen, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $0.58-$0.61 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.5890 at press time.