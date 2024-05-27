BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have seized the initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased by 1.28% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of BTC is going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $70,000 zone. If the daily candle fixes below yesterday's low, the correction may continue to the $66,000 mark by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $68,048 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is following the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.61%.

Image by TradingView

The price of ETH is looking more bullish than BTC. At the moment, one should pay attention to the newarest resistance level of $3,993. If it breaks out, the rise may lead to the test of the $4,000-$4,100 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current month.

Ethereum is trading at $3,880 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, declining by 0.85%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the rate of XRP is far from the main levels, which means none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. In this case, traders may expect ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.53-$0.55 within the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.53 at press time.