    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 28

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which top coins have accumulated enough strength to rise?
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 14:53
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 28
    Bears have seized the initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased by 1.28% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame,  the rate of BTC is going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $70,000 zone. If the daily candle fixes below yesterday's low, the correction may continue to the $66,000 mark by the end of the week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $68,048 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is following the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.61%.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of ETH is looking more bullish than BTC. At the moment, one should pay attention to the newarest resistance level of $3,993. If it breaks out, the rise may lead to the test of the $4,000-$4,100 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current month.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,880 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, declining by 0.85%.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the rate of XRP is far from the main levels, which means none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. In this case, traders may expect ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.53-$0.55 within the next few days.

    XRP is trading at $0.53 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

