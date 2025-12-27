Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 27/12/2025 - 18:15
    Can the rise of Cardano (ADA) lead to a test of the $0.38 zone soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started with a market correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has not changed since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have set a local resistance at $0.3590. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes near that mark, the growth may continue to the $0.36 zone and above.

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the candle closure in terms of yesterday's bar peak.

    If it happens around it, traders may see an ongoing upward move to the $0.37 area by the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. However, if the weekly bar closes far from the formed support at $0.3466, there is a chance to witness a bounce back to the $0.38-$0.40 range.

    ADA is trading at $0.3569 at press time.

