BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 2

A new week has started with a neutral market mood, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $99,100. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim level of $95,000.

If the bar closes near it or below, the correction is likely to continue to the $90,000-$92,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $95,467 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the decline of BTC, falling by 2.38%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH is trading similar to BTC. If the sellers' pressure continues and the bar closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see a test of the $3,500 range by the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $3,610 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception to the rule, rocketing by 23.38%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp growth, traders should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the yesterday's candle peak. If it happens below that mark, bears may locally seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $2-$2.20 area.

XRP is trading at $2.3706 at press time.