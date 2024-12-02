Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 2

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which top coins can rise at beginning of December?
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 15:03
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 2
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A new week has started with a neutral market mood, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $99,100. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim level of $95,000. 

    If the bar closes near it or below, the correction is likely to continue to the $90,000-$92,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $95,467 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the decline of BTC, falling by 2.38%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH is trading similar to BTC. If the sellers' pressure continues and the bar closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see a test of the $3,500 range by the end of the week.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,610 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is an exception to the rule, rocketing by 23.38%.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's sharp growth, traders should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the yesterday's candle peak. If it happens below that mark, bears may locally seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $2-$2.20 area.

    XRP is trading at $2.3706 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

