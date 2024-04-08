Advertisement
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for April 9

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect new peaks of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP soon?
    Mon, 8/04/2024 - 14:01
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.27% over the last day.

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC keeps accumulating energy, trading in a wide range, between the support of $59,112 and the resistance of $73,755. At the moment, the rate is closer to the upper level. If the bar closes above yesterday's high, there is a chance to see a test of the $74,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $70,921 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

    From the technical point of view, the rate of the leading altcoin is trading near the vital level of $3,661. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $3,800 area. 

    Such a scenario is relevant untli the end of the week.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,632 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    Unlike other coins, the price of XRP has increased by 2.63%.

    On the daily chart, the rate of XRP has broken the $0.6182 level. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.66 area soon.

    XRP is trading at $0.6339 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

