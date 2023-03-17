Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for March 17

Fri, 03/17/2023 - 16:15
article image
Denis Sinyavskiy
How much time does DOGE need to get back to midterm rise?
DOGE Price Analysis for March 17
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 3.26% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the local time frame, the price has come back to the support level at $0.07281. If buyers cannot seize the initiative and the candle closes near that mark, there is a possibility to see a breakout, followed by a drop to the $0.071 zone shortly.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, today's growth has not affected the technical position of DOGE as the rate keeps trading in the middle of the channel. One can think about further growth only if the price reaches the $0.077 mark and fixes above it.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly time frame. The volume keeps declining, so neither buyers nor sellers accumulated enough strength for the further move.

Related
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 16

All in all, sideways trading in the area of $0.07-$0.075 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07325 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denis Sinyavskiy

Starting with a simple interest in cryptocurrency, over the past two years, Denis has worked in a cryptocurrency fund and become an author with an analytical bias. His engineering degree helps with the analysis of the technical part of the cryptocurrency market. As a fan of cryptocurrency, Denis believes that the blockchain technology is the future, can be contacted at denis.sinyavskiy@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 17
03/17/2023 - 16:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Regulators Now Target ETH Instead of XRP, Shibarium Exposed as Clone, $5 Billion BONE Unstaked as Result of Shibarium Turmoil: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/17/2023 - 15:56
Regulators Now Target ETH Instead of XRP, Shibarium Exposed as Clone, $5 Billion BONE Unstaked as Result of Shibarium Turmoil: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shibarium Beta PUPPYNET Smashes New Milestones Less Than Week Within Release
03/17/2023 - 15:45
Shibarium Beta PUPPYNET Smashes New Milestones Less Than Week Within Release
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide