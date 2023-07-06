BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 6

Original U.Today article

Which coins are ready to keep growing?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Some coins keep rising, while others are facing a slight correction, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.36% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again tested the resistance level at $31,458. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the bar closure. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there could be enough strength for a sharp upward move to at least the $32,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $31,132 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking less bullish than Bitcoin (BTC), as the price is trading far from the resistance level at $1,959. If the situation does not change until the end of the day, traders might witness one more correction to the $1,900-$1,920 area shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,940 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception to the rule, going down by 0.72%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP keeps trading sideways as neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative yet. Such a statement is also confirmed by falling volume. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.47-$0.49 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.4791 at press time.