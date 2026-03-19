Ripple CTO Emeritus Engages XRP Holders With Euro Stablecoin Teaser; Shiba Inu (SHIB) Becomes Top Bull Pick for Top Binance Traders; Bitcoin May Lose 30% of Value vs. Gold, Projects Cowen: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

Ripple’s “euro mystery”: CTO Emeritus David Schwartz teased the possible launch of a Ripple euro stablecoin (RLEUR). This follows Ripple securing an EMI license in Luxembourg, granting it payment authority across all 27 EU countries.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) defies Fed: Despite hawkish FOMC signals and a Dow Jones dip, SHIB remains a top bullish bet on Binance. Whale sentiment has surged to a 1.11 Long/Short ratio, showing strong accumulation near the $0.00000570 support level.

Bitcoin vs. gold warning: Analyst Benjamin Cowen predicts a potential 30% drop for Bitcoin relative to gold. While BTC trades near $69,000, it is currently underperforming as a "safe haven" compared to precious metals.

Post-FOMC market shift: As of March 19, 2026, the market has transitioned from euphoria to institutional accumulation. With interest rates holding steady, analysts eye the second half of 2026 for the next major bull cycle.

Ripple and “euro mystery”: Is David Schwartz teasing new stablecoin?

David Schwartz, who now holds the position of CTO Emeritus at Ripple, posted an image on social media of the “Eurion constellation,” a protective pattern used on euro banknotes. For the XRP community, this became a fairly transparent hint at the imminent launch of Ripple’s official euro-denominated stablecoin.

Although Ripple has not yet released its own euro token, other similar solutions are already active on the XRP Ledger — EURCV by Société Générale FORGE, Stasis Euro (EURS). In addition, a consortium of 10 major European banks, including ING and UniCredit, is preparing to launch its own MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin in the second half of 2026.

What is this?

Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/DRjUHZvufD — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) March 18, 2026

Backing theories about RLEUR's imminent launch, Ripple recently completed large-scale "legal clearance" across the European region in February 2026. The company obtained an Electronic Money Institution license in Luxembourg, granting it the right to operate across all 27 EU countries. FCA licenses in the United Kingdom were also secured.

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It seems that Schwartz’s hint, against the backdrop of all these developments, is not even a hint but rather a light insider signal to his followers that the Ripple and XRP ecosystem is about to expand across the Old Continent.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) emerges as top Binance traders’ main bullish bet after FOMC

On the other side of the crypto market, Shiba Inu is demonstrating remarkable resilience despite hawkish pauses by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has kept rates in the 3.5-3.75% corridor, and the Dow Jones index falling 1.6% over the past 24 hours.

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Major players on Binance are making bullish bets on the meme coin. According to Binance data, the Top Trader Long/Short Ratio chart has recorded a qualitative shift in whale sentiment. The indicator has surged to 1.11, the highest level in the past three weeks.

It can be said that the market has officially exited the uncertainty phase of early March.

Top Trader Long/Short Ratio (Accounts) for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Source: Binance

In addition, 52.53% of the total position volume among top traders is currently open on the buy side. By the number of accounts, the dominance is even more significant at 57.75%, with a ratio of 1.37.

Shiba Inu is trading near strong support around the $0.0000057 level. While the traditional market is slipping into pessimism, Binance’s top traders are accumulating Shiba Inu and betting on speculative upside, viewing the current correction as an ideal entry point ahead of the second half of the year.

Bitcoin vs. gold: Benjamin Cowen predicts 30% drop

In contrast to XRP, Ripple and Shiba Inu, the broader crypto market is still facing strengthening bearish sentiment, while Bitcoin is correcting below the $70,000 level. Thus, Benjamin Cowen draws attention to the alarming dynamics of the cryptocurrency relative to traditional safe-haven assets.

He points out that the BTC-to-gold ratio, which earlier this year tested two-year lows, could break down toward the lower boundary of its historical range within the year. If his forecast materializes, the first cryptocurrency could lose another 30% of its value relative to gold.

According to Cowen, the BTC/gold chart serves as a key barometer of global risk appetite. The chart he presented shows a downward trend. Bitcoin failed to hold above key moving averages against gold, indicating a recurring pattern in which the asset often tests the lower boundary of its long-term channel before beginning a truly parabolic rise. A 30% decline relative to gold does not necessarily imply a collapse in Bitcoin’s dollar price, but it does point to its underperformance in current market conditions.

BTC/Gold Weekly Chart, Source: Benjamin Cowen

Gold is becoming a more attractive asset for capital preservation in the short term. Nevertheless, Cowen expects that a bottom in this pair could be reached in the second half of 2026, potentially becoming an ideal entry point for those waiting for a final capitulation before a new bull cycle.

For many, this sounds like an alarm bell, yet for market veterans it is simply another cleansing phase before a long-awaited surge upward.

Crypto market outlook: Is this moment of truth after FOMC meeting?

The cryptocurrency market has reached a critical turning point after the latest Federal Reserve meeting. After a wild ride that saw Bitcoin jump to $76,000 and then drop back below $70,000, investors are wondering if the rally is over.

The current situation shows a clear change from a time when retail was the main focus to a more careful approach. The data shows that big institutions are now shaping the narrative, while retail investors are still a bit cautious.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep things as they are for now, so there is no sign of interest rate cuts on the horizon. If the Fed does not shift its stance a bit more dovishly, the market will stay in a wait-and-see mode, and it will be macro stability that will drive the next leg up.