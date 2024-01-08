BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for January 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly trading sideways today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 1%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the daily closure of BTC. If that happens with no long wick and above the $44,729 level, there is a high possibility to see a further growth to the $46,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $44,826 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of BTC, going up by 0.58%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of ETH keeps trading sideways, getting energy for a further move. In this case, an ongoing consultation in the range of $2,250-$2,350 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $2,261 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the exception from the rule, falling by 1%.

Image by TradingView

XRP remains bearish on the daily time frame as the rate has not bounced back far from the support level. Respectively, there is still a chance to see a support breakout soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5631 at press time.