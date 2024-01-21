Advertisement
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 21

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will sideways trading of top coins last?
Sun, 21/01/2024 - 15:18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last day of the week has started bullish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.68% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 2.40%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the price of BTC is far from the support and resistance levels, which means any sharp ups or downs are unlikely to happen soon. In this regard, ongoing sideways trading around $42,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,783 at press time.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 0.49% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of the leading altcoin remains bullish as it is above the vital level of $2,447, even though it has not bounced back far from it.

However, if bulls cannot return to the $2,500 zone, there is a high chance to see a drop to $2,400 next week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,476 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the most value on the list today, going up by 1.12%.

Image by TradingView

Today's move has not affected the technical position of XRP on the daily chart. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the interim level of $0.54. If a breakout happens, the fall may continue to the $0.51-$0.52 zone soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5521 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

