Ripple Treasury Officially Announced

Ripple and treasury management veteran GTreasury officially rolled out "Ripple Treasury" on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The new platform aspires to bring blockchain-based settlement to traditional corporate finance.

This is part of Ripple’s ambitious strategy to embed its infrastructure into the back-office operations of global enterprises.

The future of corporate treasury?

The new platform, which has been described by the companies as a "comprehensive treasury platform," integrates GTreasury’s existing workstation with Ripple’s crypto-native infrastructure. The workstation in question is used by finance teams for some 40 years.

Advertisement

The goal is to solve the inefficiency of managing cross-border liquidity through legacy banking networks, which is a perennial headache for corporate treasurers.

The announcement in question states that the platform will offer "unified visibility" across both cash and crypto. This will make it possible for companies to manage forecasting and payments within a single interface.

Advertisement

For Ripple, the partnership is a play to prove the utility of blockchain beyond speculative trading.

Corporate treasurers often have to "pre-fund" foreign bank accounts to ensure they have local currency available for payments. This practice essentially traps working capital. Reece Merrick, a Ripple executive, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to note that the new system aims to "eliminate pre-funding requirements."

"The future of treasury has no friction or boundaries," Merrick added.

Ripple officially announced its $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury back in October 2025.