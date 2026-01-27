Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Setup Hints at 32% Price Magnet Play That Will Erase Zero

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to defy logic. On Jan. 15, SHIB printed a textbook golden cross on the daily chart by TradingView, where the short-term 23-day simple moving average broke above the 50-day one.

Usually, that is a bullish sign — one that headlines love, bots chase and algos are programmed to buy. Instead, the price suddenly dropped and, since then, SHIB lost more than 12% of its price.

Now, there is a twist, as those same moving averages are about to do the exact opposite: shorter-term 23-day rolling down, ready to break below the 50-day, forming a "death cross." It is the bearish version of the same pattern that just failed bullishly.

So, if a bullish cross led to losses, could a bearish one possibly trigger upside? There is a chance it might.

Shiba Inu's "stranger things"

If this indeed goes like that, the obvious price magnet is the 200-day EMA — all the way up at $0.00001018 and 32.7% above the current price level for the Shiba Inu coin.

There is more to it than that. No major liquidation cluster is sitting above to act as resistance, and on-chain SHIB flows show no wave of panic exits. Coinbase and Binance wallets have not been as active as usual, which points to the idea that this dip was not caused by derivatives but more like a natural correction after that January surge.

In other words, the golden cross faked bulls out, and now the death cross might trap the bears. It is not a strategy but some kind of "stranger things" for SHIB — upside-down and not to be ignored.