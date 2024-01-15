Advertisement
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 15

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Should traders expect bounce back from Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) or XRP soon?
Mon, 15/01/2024 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started bearishly for the majority of the coins, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.21% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is more bearish than bullish as it is still not far from the support level. If the situation does not change shortly, there is a chance to see a drop to $41,000 by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,405 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 1.1%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC. In this case, a test of the $2,447 level is likely to happen soon. In addition, the volume is falling, which means that buyers are not willing to buy at current prices.

Ethereum is trading at $2,513 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is falling the least from the list today, declining by 0.75%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's low. If it happens below $0.57158, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.56 range.

XRP is trading at $0.5715 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

