Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 11

Fri, 08/11/2023 - 18:00
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is decline of Binance Coin (BNB) going to last?
Neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative on the cryptocurrency market yet.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.60% since yesterday.

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is also looking bearish on the hourly time frame. If the price remains below the $239.7 mark, there is a high possibility of seeing a test of the $235 mark soon. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of tomorrow.

The situation is also bearish on the bigger chart, as the rate has failed to fix above the $240 zone. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the drop may continue to the next support area of $230-$235.

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the zone around $235. If the bar closes near that mark, the decline may lead to a further downward move to $220. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $239 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

