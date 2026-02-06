AdvertisementAdvert.
    British Saylor Says He Would Sell His Own Arm Before Selling Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 6/02/2026 - 18:25
    The CEO of newly London-listed The Smarter Web would "rather sell his own arm" than touch the firm's 2,674 BTC treasury.
    British Saylor Says He Would Sell His Own Arm Before Selling Bitcoin
    Andrew Webley, CEO of newly London-listed The Smarter Web Company, dismissed the "Hotel California" liquidity crisis facing other digital asset treasuries. 

    Despite the company’s Bitcoin treasury sitting nearly $100 million underwater, Webley rejected the idea of capitulation.

    The founder of The Smarter Web Company Plc (SWC) has told Bloomberg that he would rather sell his own arm before selling Bitcoin. 

    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Prime CEO Hints at Potential Upside for XRP, Legendary Trader Brandt Warns of Bitcoin 'Campaign Selling,' Vitalik Buterin Triggers Ethereum Sell-Off Breaking: Bitcoin Reclaims $70K, Eyes Best Day in Years

    "Hotel California"

    According to a recent report by Tokenize Capital, many DATs are now "zombie companies," forcing them to sell assets just to keep the lights on.

    If these firms turn into forced sellers, this could shatter conviction in Bitcoin. 

    That said, Webley claims this "healthy operating business" provides the cash flow needed to service costs without touching the Bitcoin stack

    The company, which has acquired roughly £220 million, is the leading corporate Bitcoin holder in the UK.  

    MSTR's sudden recovery 

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin recently reclaimed the $70,000 level, and it is now on track to record its best daily gain in years. 

    The shares of Strategy (MSTR), the leading corporate Bitcoin holder, are currently up by more than 23%. 

    This could finally be the start of the much-awaited recovery for the embattled digital asset companies.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
