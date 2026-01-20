Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC

Strategy Inc. (MSTR) has substantially increased its cryptocurrency holdings, finally surpassing the 700,000 BTC milestone.

According to a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Tysons Corner-based firm acquired an additional 22,305 BTC between Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, 2026, for approximately $2.13 billion.

The average purchase price for this latest tranche was $95,284 per Bitcoin.

Strategy’s total holdings have swelled to 709,715 BTC with a total cost basis of $54 billion.

The average cost per coin now stands at nearly $76,000 following the most recent purchase.

The latest buying spree was funded entirely by the company’s "At-The-Market" (ATM) equity offering program.

Strategy raised a net total of $2.125 billion by selling shares across its complex capital structure, which now includes various classes of preferred stock.