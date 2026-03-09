AdvertisementAdvert.
    Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (BTC)

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 12:14
    Strategy has significantly expanded its digital asset treasury, acquiring 17,994 Bitcoin for approximately $1.28 billion.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Google

    Strategy has extended its relentless Bitcoin (BTC) buying spree by purchasing an additional $1.28 billion worth of Bitcoin.

    This comes after Michael Saylor, the company's executive chairman, teased the purchase on Thursday.

    Approaching 740,000 BTC 

    According to a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the corporate intelligence and software firm acquired 17,994 Bitcoin (BTC) between March 2 and March 8. Its average purchasing price was $70,946 per BTC.

    With this latest purchase, Strategy's total aggregate Bitcoin holdings have reached a staggering 738,731 BTC. 

    The company has spent a total of $56.04 billion to build this reserve. Its average purchase price currently stands at $75,862 per coin.

    The latest purchase has been financed with the help of the company'ss at-the-market (ATM) offering program. 

    During the same March 2 to March 8 window, the company raised approximately $1.276 billion in net proceeds through the sale of both common and preferred stock:

    The company still has over $6.7 billion available for issuance under its MSTR common stock program, and tens of billions available across its various preferred stock tiers (including STRF, STRC, STRK, and STRD).

    #Strategy News #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
