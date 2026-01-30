Brad Garlinghouse Says CLARITY Act Is 100% Necessary for Future Entrepreneurs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has applauded the Senate Agriculture Committee’s advancement of a crypto market structure bill. Garlinghouse believes the development will provide clarity to the sector and guarantee a better future for the crypto sector.

Advertisement

Ripple CEO welcomes end to SEC-CFTC regulatory confusion

For perspective, the U.S. legislation empowers the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to oversee digital commodities and establish rules for the spot market. This will also include consumer safeguards like fund segregation and mandatory disclosures.

The legislation aims to clarify the different regulatory roles between the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It builds on the CLARITY Act and also protects software developers and helps to position the U.S. as a leader in crypto innovation.

The last couple of weeks have been an absolute firestorm of action to get the Market Structure bill passed. While @BankingGOP clears its logjam (thank you @SenatorTimScott!), congrats are in order to @SenateAgGOP and Chairman @JohnBoozman for advancing the Senate Agriculture… https://t.co/aPaDzwplG6 — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) January 29, 2026

Garlinghouse opines that the clarity that this legislation provides is 100% necessary to avoid the "chaos" that has characterized the sector in the past. For the Ripple CEO, this development signals potential relief from SEC lawsuit uncertainties, which slowed down growth for the ecosystem.

He maintains that although the legislative process can sometimes be slow and difficult, "clarity is better than chaos."

The Senate Agriculture Committee’s Chairman, Senator John Boozman, in his remarks about the legislation, noted that it would allow innovation to thrive.

"This is a critical step towards creating clear rules for digital asset markets. This bill brings us closer to a U.S. regulatory framework that protects consumers," Boozman stated.

According to Garlinghouse, future generations of crypto entrepreneurs will benefit from the clarity that is being entrenched now. He insists that unclear rules, which only get defined after regulatory bodies sue companies, was not helpful to the sector.

The Ripple boss is effectively criticizing regulation by enforcement and prefers the clarity that the Senate Agriculture Committee has provided. He strongly believes that it will fast-track the integration of crypto into the global financial system.

Ripple expands global footprint as U.S. regulation evolves

Meanwhile, amid the push for regulatory clarity in the United States, Ripple has continued to expand its reach in the Middle East. It recently signed a partnership deal with Saudi Arabia’s fintech firm, Jeel. The goal is to promote blockchain adoption within the country’s financial services.