AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Brad Garlinghouse Personally Signs Exclusive Ripple Merch for XRP Community Day

By Yuri Molchan
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 9:45
Ripple CEO is preparing a big surprise for the community ahead of XRP Community Day.
Advertisement
Brad Garlinghouse Personally Signs Exclusive Ripple Merch for XRP Community Day
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Brad Garlinghouse, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ripple blockchain behemoth, has published a tweet with a photo of himself signing exclusive Ripple merch for the XRP community as XRP Community Day approaches.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty has brought some good news from the White House about the future of crypto regulation in the U.S.

Ripple CEO signs exclusive Ripple merch for community

XRP Community Day is celebrated on Feb. 11 and 12 this year, and on these two days, XRP holders, builders, institutions and Ripple leaders will meet during three live Spaces on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter). They discuss current regulated XRP-based products, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other exchange-traded products (ETPs). This year, they will also talk about newly developed features that expand XRP's utility.

HOT Stories
Goldman Sachs Holding $152M in XRP Crypto Market Review: Is XRP Actually Capitulating? Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes $64,000 Already, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Needs One More Day

Among the honorable speakers are the CEO Brad Garlinghouse, the former chief technology officer and cofounder of XRP Ledger, David Schwarz, and Alderoty, as well as Ripple President Monica Long, according to Ripple’s recent X post. Various partners across EMEA, North and South America, and the APAC region will join them on the digital stage.

Advertisement

You Might Also Like
Title news
Tue, 02/10/2026 - 20:24
Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty Confirmed for Critical White House Talks
ByAlex Dovbnya

Ahead of this remarkable event, Brad Garlinghouse has posted a tweet with a photo of himself signing exclusive merchandise for the XRP community. He said that David Schwartz was unable to leave his autograph on the merch; the community will have to make do with Garlinghouse's only.

Stuart Alderoty shares news from White House

Ripple’s CTO tweeted that he had been present at a “productive session” at the White House. It was dedicated to discussing the Clarity Act about cryptocurrency regulation and issues like stablecoin yields.

Advertisement

In his post, Stuart Alderoty shared moderate optimism on these issues, saying that “compromise is in the air” and “clear, bipartisan momentum remains behind sensible crypto market structure legislation.” He believes that it is necessary for this bill to be passed under the current crypto-friendly U.S. presidential administration to reaffirm the country's potential leadership in the crypto space and turn the U.S. into a global crypto hub. This will also "deliver a real win for consumers and America."

#Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News #Stuart Alderoty #XRP
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 11, 2026 - 9:40
Cardano 'Midnight Fixes Everything': Charles Hoskinson
ByGodfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 8:11
Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Lowest Level Since 2023; Crypto Market Still Loses to Gold
ByArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Vietnam’s Crypto Exchange Landscape in 2026: How Users Navigate a Multi-Platform Market
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
$50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
article image U.Today Editorial Team
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 9:45
Brad Garlinghouse Personally Signs Exclusive Ripple Merch for XRP Community Day
Yuri Molchan
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 9:40
Cardano 'Midnight Fixes Everything': Charles Hoskinson
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 8:11
Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Lowest Level Since 2023; Crypto Market Still Loses to Gold
Arman Shirinyan
Show all