Brad Garlinghouse Personally Signs Exclusive Ripple Merch for XRP Community Day

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Brad Garlinghouse, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ripple blockchain behemoth, has published a tweet with a photo of himself signing exclusive Ripple merch for the XRP community as XRP Community Day approaches.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty has brought some good news from the White House about the future of crypto regulation in the U.S.

Ripple CEO signs exclusive Ripple merch for community

XRP Community Day is celebrated on Feb. 11 and 12 this year, and on these two days, XRP holders, builders, institutions and Ripple leaders will meet during three live Spaces on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter). They discuss current regulated XRP-based products, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other exchange-traded products (ETPs). This year, they will also talk about newly developed features that expand XRP's utility.

Among the honorable speakers are the CEO Brad Garlinghouse, the former chief technology officer and cofounder of XRP Ledger, David Schwarz, and Alderoty, as well as Ripple President Monica Long, according to Ripple’s recent X post. Various partners across EMEA, North and South America, and the APAC region will join them on the digital stage.

Advertisement

Ahead of this remarkable event, Brad Garlinghouse has posted a tweet with a photo of himself signing exclusive merchandise for the XRP community. He said that David Schwartz was unable to leave his autograph on the merch; the community will have to make do with Garlinghouse's only.

If you weren’t already excited enough for XRP Community Day tomorrow…we’re also introducing an exclusive merch drop! @joelkatz sadly wasn’t available to sign a few, so guess folks will have to make do with me 😏



Make sure you tune into XRP Community Day (hosted on X Spaces via… pic.twitter.com/MqyMidn4NY — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) February 10, 2026

Stuart Alderoty shares news from White House

Ripple’s CTO tweeted that he had been present at a “productive session” at the White House. It was dedicated to discussing the Clarity Act about cryptocurrency regulation and issues like stablecoin yields.

Advertisement

Productive session at the White House today - compromise is in the air. Clear, bipartisan momentum remains behind sensible crypto market structure legislation. We should move now - while the window is still open - and deliver a real win for consumers and America. — Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) February 10, 2026

In his post, Stuart Alderoty shared moderate optimism on these issues, saying that “compromise is in the air” and “clear, bipartisan momentum remains behind sensible crypto market structure legislation.” He believes that it is necessary for this bill to be passed under the current crypto-friendly U.S. presidential administration to reaffirm the country's potential leadership in the crypto space and turn the U.S. into a global crypto hub. This will also "deliver a real win for consumers and America."