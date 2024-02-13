BNB and ADA Price Prediction for February 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 2.70% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of BNB might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, consolidation in the area of $320-$330 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $326 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is more of a gainer than BNB, going up by 3.31%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the recently formed resistance of $0.5654.

If the bar closes near it with no long wick or above, the growth may continue to the $0.58 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.5523 at press time.