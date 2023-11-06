Advertisement
BNB and ADA Price Analysis for November 6

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great is chance to see further rise of Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB)?
Mon, 11/06/2023 - 15:45
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market at the beginning of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the biggest gainers among the top 10 coins, rising by 4.65%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has continued to rise after yesterday's bullish bar closure. 

If buyers can hold the initiative until the end of the day and hold the price above the $250 zone, the upward move is likely to continue to the resistance of $261.

BNB is trading at $251.4 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the rise of BNB, going up by 4.72%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, traders should focus on the bar closure in terms of yesterday's peak. If the candle closes above it, the rise is likely to continue to the resistance of $0.3793.

ADA is trading at $0.3528 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

