BNB, ADA and SOL Price Prediction for February 24

The weekend has started positively for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1.90% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of BNB is more bullish than bearish, however, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near the $385 mark, the rise may continue to the $400 zone the upcoming week.

BNB is trading at $380.2 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has gained less than BNB, going up by 0.80% since yesterday.

The price of ADA is neutral on the daily time frame, as the rate is far from the support and resistance levels. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.57. If a breakout happens, the correction may continue to the $0.55-$0.56 area until the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.5857 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is an exception, falling by 0.32% over the past day.

On the daily chart, buyers are not yet ready to be back in the game as the volume is going down. Traders should focus on the vital zone of $100. If the bar closes below it, the decline may lead to a test of the $90-$95 area.

SOL is trading at $101.96 at press time.