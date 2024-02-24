Advertisement
BNB, ADA and SOL Price Prediction for February 24

Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can rise next week?
Sat, 24/02/2024 - 13:30
BNB, ADA and SOL Price Prediction for February 24
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started positively for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1.90% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BNB is more bullish than bearish, however, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near the $385 mark, the rise may continue to the $400 zone the upcoming week.

BNB is trading at $380.2 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has gained less than BNB, going up by 0.80% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The price of ADA is neutral on the daily time frame, as the rate is far from the support and resistance levels. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.57. If a breakout happens, the correction may continue to the $0.55-$0.56 area until the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.5857 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is an exception, falling by 0.32% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, buyers are not yet ready to be back in the game as the volume is going down. Traders should focus on the vital zone of $100. If the bar closes below it, the decline may lead to a test of the $90-$95 area.

SOL is trading at $101.96 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

