BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for October 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last day of the week is bullish, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 2% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BNB is rising after yesterday's bullish closure. Traders should focus on the interim zone of $1,160.

If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1,200 mark.

BNB is trading at $1,131 at press time.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 3.74% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The rate of ADA is approaching the resistance of $0.6847. If the daily bar closes above that mark, there is a high chance to witness a price blast to the $0.75 area.

ADA is trading at $0.6746 at press time.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 3.46% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of SOL is going up against the falling volume. As the rate is far from the main levels, one should focus on the interim zone of $200. If the bar fixes above it, the growth is likely to continue to $209.

SOL is trading at $198.85 at press time.